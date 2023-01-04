Kazuchika Okada Regains IWGP World Heavyweight Championship At Wrestle Kingdom 17

Six months after their Dominion showdown, Kazuchika Okada has finally gotten the better of Jay White.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 marks Okada’s first win over ‘Switchblade’ in almost four years. In that time, White picked up a 2020 G1 Climax win over ‘The Rainmaker’ as well as taking the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship off of him last year.

Okada vanquished his long-running foil with a Rainmaker at the 33-minute mark of the bout. This marks the second consecutive Wrestle Kingdom closed out with ‘The Rainmaker’ on top. Last year, he won back-to-back main events over then-champion Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay.

Tonight’s match was especially notable for White’s unpleasant, mouth-foaming selling of Okada’s Money clip submission hold. ‘The Rainmaker’ also kicked out of the highly-protected Blade Runner finisher.

Kazuchika Okada victorious at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Kazuchika Okada’s First Challenger Revealed

Following his win, Kazuchika Okada was confronted by none other than the man he beat at last year’s January 4 event: Shingo Takagi.

Takagi was relegated to the prelims at this year’s Tokyo Dome extravaganza. There, he was one of the winners of the annual New Japan Ranbo. The KOPW 2022 Champion ultimately made his presence felt on the main card when he confronted the new champ after the main event.

The popular Los Ingobernables de Japon member made clear his intention to regain the gold he lost to Okada last year.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 then rounded out on a fitting tribute to the late Antonio Inoki. The founder of NJPW, Inoki passed away in October last year. This year’s Tokyo Dome show, and particularly its main event, marked the promotion’s tribute to its original ace. It’s fitting then, that current leading man Kazuchika Okada was the one to close out the show.