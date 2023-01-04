Keiji Muto (The Great Muta) Victorious in Final NJPW Match at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Keiji Muto is leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling a winner after coming out on top at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

In the sixth match on the card, Muto, better known to fans as the Great Muta, teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino to defeat Los Ingobernables de Japon.

Muto opened his final match for New Japan against Sanada, who leveled him with a series of dropkicks and landed a moonsault in the opening sequence.

Bouncing back, Muto hit a couple of shining wizards throughout the bout and teased during a moonsault, but was prevented by Tanahashi.

While Muto was on the winning side, he didn’t get the pinfall, as Umino hit the death rider on BUSHI to score the victory.

Retirement

Keiji Muto is currently on his retirement tour, which will conclude with a mat on February 23, 2023.

On January 1, Muto competed against WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura but lost to the two-time former NXT Champion.

His final match will be a six-man tag-team match which will see him team with Sting and Darby Allin against opponents yet to be confirmed.

The match will take place at the (appropriately named) Pro Wrestling NOAH: Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event.

Muta is considered by many to be one of the first Japanese wrestlers to gain an international fanbase.