Sunday, June 12, 2022
HomeNews

Japanese Wrestling Legend Keiji Muto Set to Retire

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Keiji Muto
(via Pro Wrestling NOAH)
Latest Wrestling News

Keiji Muto is ready to call it a career.

During the big CyberFight Festival event in Saitama, Japan, Muto announced that he will be done with in-ring competition in Spring 2023. The 59-year-old icon will have just five more matches before he rides off into the sunset.

Muto gained international recognition as “The Great Muta.” He has heavily influenced many wrestlers today in Japan and all over the world.

He started his career back in the Fall of 1984. For almost 40 years, Muto has been cementing his legacy as an all-time great.

Keiji Muto has wrestled for NJPW, WCW, AJPW, the now-defunct Wrestle-1 which he used to own, and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Muto is a four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a former GHC Heavyweight Champion, a three-time AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion, and a former Wrestle-1 Champion.

These accolades don’t even scratch the surface of what Muto has been able to accomplish.

Related Articles

Follow SEScoops

60,900FansLike
1,110FollowersFollow
14,469FollowersFollow
4,290SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News