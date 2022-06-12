Japanese Wrestling Legend Keiji Muto Set to Retire

Keiji Muto is ready to call it a career.

During the big CyberFight Festival event in Saitama, Japan, Muto announced that he will be done with in-ring competition in Spring 2023. The 59-year-old icon will have just five more matches before he rides off into the sunset.

Muto gained international recognition as “The Great Muta.” He has heavily influenced many wrestlers today in Japan and all over the world.

He started his career back in the Fall of 1984. For almost 40 years, Muto has been cementing his legacy as an all-time great.

Keiji Muto has wrestled for NJPW, WCW, AJPW, the now-defunct Wrestle-1 which he used to own, and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Muto is a four-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a former GHC Heavyweight Champion, a three-time AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion, and a former Wrestle-1 Champion.

These accolades don’t even scratch the surface of what Muto has been able to accomplish.