Keiji Muto Wins Final Match Under The Great Muta Persona

The legendary career of the Great Muta has officially come to an end with the character’s final match this past weekend.

Muta is the most famed and successful character of Keiji Muto, who debuted the character in the NWA in March 1989 as the kayfabe son of the Great Kabuki.

The Great Muta would find success in New Japan Pro Wrestling and WCW and would become IWGP Heavyweight Champion in August 1992.

Final Match

For the past few months, Keiji Muto has been undergoing a retirement tour, with his 38-year career set to end next month.

Last night, Muto competed as The Great Muta for the final time at the appropriately named Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event in Yokohama Arena.

The legendary wrestler teamed with long-time rival Sting and fellow AEW star Darby Allin to defeat Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji.

The match ended with Muta hitting a Shining Wizard knee on Hakushi for the pinfall win, after Sting and Allin had hit their own finishers.

With Muta now a thing of the past, Keiji Muto’s final match will be against Tetsuya Naito on February 21.

Great Muta Final Bye-Bye

Here are the full results of the Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event on January 22nd.

* Kongo (Hajime Ohara & HIROKI) def. Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka

* Jungle Kyona & Saori Anou def. Maya Yukihi & Natsu Sumire

* Timothy Thatcher def. Masaaki Mochizuki

* Alejandro, Junta Miyawaki & Yasutaka Yano def. Eita, NOSAWA Rongai & Yoshinari Ogawa

* NOSAWA cut Miyawaki’s hair.

* Good Looking Guys (Anthony Greene, Jack Morris & Jake Lee) def. Daiki Inaba, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura

* GHC Martial Arts Rules: Kazushi Sakuraba def. Hideki Suzuki

* Lucha Libre Rules: AMAKUSA, Ninja Mack & Ultimo Dragon def. Dante Leon, Kzy & YO-HEY

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Kaito Kiyomiya, Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura def. Kongo (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, Manabu Soya & Masakatsu Funaki)

* Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin def. AKIRA, Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji