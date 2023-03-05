Keith Lee Says New Look is a “Giant Middle Finger” to Critics

Keith Lee made his return to AEW television last month to continue his feud with former tag team partner Swerve Strickland.

When he did, the former WWE star also debuted a new natural look with white/grey hair. Since that return, he has continued to evolve his look with robes and capes.

While doing a new interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Lee addressed the new look and explained that part of it is a middle finger to people that tell you what you need to look like.

“I think that what inspired that look or return and all of that, I think in my previous interview the exact terminology I used was, ‘A giant middle finger to society and a lot of companies that want you need to look like, a lot of people that tell you what you need to look like.’ Instead I decided to say, ‘Okay, here’s reality’,” Lee said.

Make A Statement

Lee pointed out that he made statements about this in the past with his first grey hairs. He wants people to be comfortable with who they are and the best versions of themselves.

“While I want people to take care of themselves physically and do what they can to adhere to their health, things of that sort, I’m going to be the trendsetter that says, ‘Okay, naturally grey hair, white hair, however you view it, I’m going to be the one who sets it off.’ Because I am who I am and I don’t really care what people say or think about me, I am going to be successful doing this,” Lee said. “I’m going to change the game once again. That’s what I always do. That’s really what it’s about.”

Although Lee said that he looks forward to putting an end to his feud with Strickland, he won’t do it at Revolution as neither star is booked for the show.