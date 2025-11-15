NXT Star Reveals John Cena Advice From Recent PC Visit

Kelani Jordan has revealed advice she got from John Cena.

The current Knockouts Champion recently had an interview with Denise Salcedo. She talked about things such as the challenges of holding the TNA belt as an NXT star, which wrestlers she studies to get better and more.

During the talk, she was also asked about the Cenation Leader’s recent visit to the Performance Center. Jordan explained that Cena is a very intellectual person and revealed what he said while addressing all the development stars:

“He gave us so much insight. He kept reminding us that wrestling is a journey and it is not always going to be the mountain top, and there are times when you’ll be in the valley. He kept reinforcing, ‘Believe in yourself, dare to be different.’”

Stay The Course: John Cena

Kelani Jordan also revealed that she got to ask some questions from John Cena directly. The 17-time world champion advised her not to care too much about people’s opinion on social media and instead to keep working on her craft:

“I asked him a few questions and he told me, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing. Stay the course. Sometimes on social media, people love you, sometimes they boo you. That’s okay.’ He was a babyface for so long and there were times when the crowd turned on him, but he’s still John Cena and they are still buying tickets to come see him.”

John Cena’s recent PC visit is said to be the reason he announced the inclusion of NXT stars in his final show. You can check out his announcement here.