Kelly Kelly Talks About What She Misses Most From Her Wrestling Career

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently opened up about the things that she misses (and doesn’t) from her professional wrestling career.

Speaking on GAW TV, Kelly gave her opinions on the wrestling industry as well as her time as a wrestler.

Kelly said that one thing she misses the most from her time as a wrestler is the camaraderie and the “family atmosphere.” As wrestlers travel with each other to different locations every week, they end up spending a lot of time together. This fosters a sense of close friendship among many of them.

“I definitely miss all the girls, all the friendships, the traveling with your friends, renting the cars, and doing the travel. All that stuff I just loved. I loved the camaraderie. I loved the family aspect,” Kelly said. – Kelly Kelly

Kelly also said that she loved to perform in front of the world every night and even called it “just the best feeling in the world.”

What Kelly Kelly Does Not Miss About Wrestling

There are also some things that Kelly Kelly does not miss from her time in wrestling. One of them is taking bumps. “I really was like, ‘Just beat the s*** out of me.’ Now, I’m like, ‘Please, God, don’t touch me,'” she confessed.

Taking bumps is an essential part of wrestling, wrestlers have to do it regularly when they are competing. It is absolutely necessary, but it can take a toll on the body. It is completely understandable why Kelly would not miss taking bumps, as it can even lead to long-term injuries and chronic pain over time.

Kelly has since then been a model, reality TV star, and influencer. She also made a few appearances here and there in wrestling, particularly in the women’s Royal Rumble.

