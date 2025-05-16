Ken Shamrock Shares Whether In-Ring Return Will Ever Happen

Ken Shamrock’s contributions to professional wrestling are undeniable—not least for popularizing the use of tap-outs in the industry. At 61, Shamrock remains in remarkable shape, but is an in-ring return on the horizon for the “World’s Most Dangerous Man”? According to Shamrock himself, the answer is a firm no.

Speaking to No Holds Barred, Shamrock addressed the frequent question about a potential comeback. While fans often comment that he still looks like he could compete, Shamrock’s stance hasn’t wavered.

“You always get that, ‘Boy, looks like he could still go,’ and, uh, you know, then there’s always that question, ‘Will you think about going back?’ And it’s like, no,” he said.

Shamrock emphasized that once he made the decision to step away, it was final, adding that “I had a great career. I ran it as long as I could, and I’m done.” Not only is a return to the WWE ring off the table, but fans shouldn’t expect him back in the Octagon either.

“I won’t get back in the cage or the ring because that’s just not in the cards. But you will see me around the events. You will see me doing other things to entertain the fans. I’m not in the ring, but maybe with my creativity.”

Shamrock’s final match took place at BCW Turn Up The Heat in 2022, where he secured a win over Harry Smith. And while he may still look capable of locking in his feared ankle lock, a return to active competition is clearly not in his future.