Kenny Omega Says New Look at AEW Video Game Coming ‘Real Soon’

2022 could end up being a very good year for wrestling video games. WWE 2K22 has been released to a lot of positive reviews, and the latest reports indicate that AEW‘s first console video game offering could be coming before year’s end.

So far, our looks at the AEW video game have been few and far between. The game was first announced a little over a year and a half ago.

Speaking on the Put Your Quarters on the Glass YouTube channel, Omega discussed the game’s pending arrival and updated fans on when we can see some more footage from the game.

“I mean we’re working real hard on trying to get something that is presentable, trying to get something that is gonna be complete, ASAP and hopefully that means this year,” Omega said (h/t ComicBook).

He continued, “Hopefully we’re also gonna have more materials to show everyone real soon and I know that there should be something actually really soon being released. I’m not sure when this will release but you may have already seen it by now and that’s just a little taste for things to come but there should be something more expansive, something a little more of an in-depth look, I would say in the upcoming months for sure. Just keep everyone up to speed let everyone know where we’re at.”

Jungle Boy in the AEW Video Game

In a report a couple of week’s back, Fightful Select noted that the AEW video game is expected to release this year among talent and staff. The target date is September. They recently had a cutoff for the roster’s theme music entries and the roster itself that will make it into the game. The company and developers have also reportedly reached an agreement with a publisher. That announcement should be made officially very soon.

