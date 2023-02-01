Kenny Omega Expected Back in AEW This Week, Visa Issue Resolved

Kenny Omega is slated to be back at this week’s AEW Dynamite after not appearing on AEW television since January 11 due to a visa issue.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported on Tuesday that Omega will be at Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio. As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Omega will be appearing on the show as he hasn’t been advertised for the episode.

Omega being cleared to travel again should pave the way for the future title defense of Trios Champions The Elite against Top Flight & AR Fox, which has been in the planning stages for weeks. Up to this point, AEW was not able to announce the date because of the visa issue.

The Elite won the titles on the January 11 episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles by defeating Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) in a ladder match.

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page III

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Red Velvet

TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Samoa Joe in a no holds barred match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. TBA