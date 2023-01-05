Kenny Omega Message of Respect for Will Ospreay

On Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay was the first of a double main event. The match was for Ospreay’s IWGP US Championship.

The match had seeds planted back at Forbidden Door and it’s possible a rematch could either happen in AEW or at Forbidden Door 2, assuming it happens.

Leading up to the match, Ospreay and Omega had a heated exchange at the Wrestle Kingdom press conference. It led to Don Callis praising Ospreay in a very Don Callis way.

Your promo yesterday made me very happy 4 U. Accepting your rage is healthy. Embrace it. But you are facing the God of Pro Wrestling and the man you failed miserably at replacing. It's a lot of pressure, but @KennyOmegamanX and I will be here for you after Bruv. Wishing U health https://t.co/qBe2iDBuuz — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) January 3, 2023

Kenny Omega Praises Ospreay

Fans quickly named it as a Match of the Year contender with many saying no other match this year will possibly top it. It was a brutal, hard-hitting match from bell to bell.

Omega hit a DDT on an exposed turnbuckle, leading Ospreay to bleed copious amounts. Ospreay continued the match, but to no avail. Omega regained the title that he was the first to hold.

The new champion took to Twitter to tell Ospreay that he respected his passion. In true Heel Kenny fashion, he told Ospreay that he forgave him.

Yesterday at #njwk17 we desperately raced towards the same goal and were willing to break our bodies for it. That kind of passion I can respect.



I forgive you. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 5, 2023

Now that “The Cleaner” has won back the title he once held, it remains to be seen if he will defend it in AEW, NJPW, or both. Omega will compete with the Young Bucks against Death Triangle in the final match of the Best of Seven series. The match is an Escalera de la Muerte match.