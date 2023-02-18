Kenny Omega Comments On Current AEW Role Amid WWE Interest

AEW TV ratings have been on a decline the last few weeks. Many believe keeping Kenny Omega out of the World title picture and putting him in a predictable storyline over the trios title is one of the reasons behind it.

Amongst the reported WWE interest in signing The Cleaner, there has also been curiousity over how the former AEW champion himself feels about his current role in the company.

The AEW star commented on his current position during an appearance on the Swerve City podcast. Omega said that both him and The Young Bucks are comfortable with their current roles:

“We’re so comfortable in our own skin and where we’re at in wrestling. Whatever I’m required to do, even if it’s not be the focus or the star of the show, I feel I have something I can give that, wherever I am on the card.”

‘It’s Supposed To Be Fun’: Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega explained that his current role is not about being the focal point of AEW programming. Instead, it’s about letting lose and having fun:

“I’m not supposed to be in this epic storyline encounter. No blood feuds right now. I’m in a position where, right now, we’re doing six-man tags, it’s supposed to be fun,”

Omega said that he trusts himself to deliver in different positions on the card. When his trust wavers, he has the Young Bucks to pick him up.

H/t Fightful