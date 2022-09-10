KENTA Agrees with Bobby Fish’s Strong Words for CM Punk

CM Punk may consider himself the ‘Voice of the Voiceless’ but the former AEW World Champion has been on the receiving end of some harsh words as of late.

After capturing the AEW World Championship at All Out, Punk had explosive comments about AEW’s EVPs, former best friend Colt Cabana, as well as ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

Punk has been stripped of the AEW World title due to his role in the post-show fight, and his future with the company is uncertain.

KENTA and Fish

Despite leaving AEW recently, Bobby Fish is ready to throw down with the former AEW World Champion.

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall this week, Fish had harsh words about Punk and his skills in the ring.

“It’s honestly insulting for you as one of my co-workers. As a martial artist you’re asking me to go out and sell, put over your bunk-ass martial arts. It’s insulting to the audience. It’s insulting to me.”

Fish added that Punk was a “c*nt” after their match in AEW, blaming him for a mistake the ‘Voice of the Voiceless’ made.

Responding to the comments, KENTA said that Fish is “100% right” with his assessment.

Hey Bobby.

You are 100% right. pic.twitter.com/p6nizBc5Rx — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) September 10, 2022

KENTA and CM Punk

CM Punk is known by many fans for his use of the Go To Sleep (GTS) finisher, but he was not the inventor of the move.

It’s well known that Punk took the move from KENTA, which has been addressed by the Japanese wrestler over the years.

In 2020, KENTA tweeted that he expects Punk to pay him royalties for using the move, and teased confronting Punk last year when the Chicago-Made wrestler joined AEW.