Kevin Dunn was Missing Backstage at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE‘s Executive Vice President of Television Production was nowhere to be found last weekend at Survivor Series WarGames.

Survivor Series Wargames, the 36th Survivor Series Premium Live Event, saw the iconic double-ring cage stipulation be used on the main roster for the first time ever.

In the show’s opener, Team Bianca defeated Team Damage in the Women’s WarGames match, while The Bloodline stood tall at the end of the night over Team Brutes.

Kevin Dunn

Despite being in such an important role, Dunn wasn’t backstage at last weekend’s Premium Live Event, Fightful Select has confirmed.

The report specified that Dunn remains with WWE, and that there have not been any plans for him to not be working there anytime soon.

After Vince McMahon‘s retirement earlier this year, questions arose about what role Dunn would have under the new regime led by Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

Here to Stay

Earlier this year, it was reported that Dunn was expected to leave WWE within the coming 12 months, either of his own accord or by being forced out.

It has been said that Stephanie McMahon is no fan of Dunn, and that he is not a Triple H ‘guy’ either.

Speaking to the media ahead of Summerslam this year, Triple H namedropped Dunn as someone who will be a key part of the new vision for the company.