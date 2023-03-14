Kevin Nash And ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Have A Pact To Not Watch AEW

All Elite Wrestling may have some impressive viewing figures (albeit figures not as high as this time last year) but two wrestling legends aren’t tuning in.

It’s no secret that AEW’s ratings have fallen dramatically in recent months, with many attributing that to the absence of CM Punk.

There has been some good news recently for AEW, with last Friday’s AEW Rampage drawing the show’s highest ratings since January.

AEW has a passionate fanbase of people both in and out of the wrestling industry but two names not watching (for now) are Kevin Nash and Steve Austin.

During the latest episode of Kliq This, Big Daddy Cool explained why he and the Rattlesnake are changing channels whenever AEW is on their TVs.

“I just want to go on record today, I have not watched AEW in months. It goes back to Steve Austin and I got a pact that he’s not watching it therefore I’m not watching it and what I can tell by Twitter is [Undertaker] is now not watching it.”

“It’s nothing against any of the talent over there, anybody that does anything over there. It’s just something that we decided. It’s like lent, you have to give things up so we did that. It doesn’t change the fact that Kenny Omega is my favorite wrestler. Doesn’t change that at all.”

Nash’s comments about The Undertaker stem from a Twitter exchange, in which Nash joked that Bret Hart doesn’t watch AEW.

In response, the Phenom said that Nash’s comments got a “huge pop” from him.

Big Daddy Cool’s comment about Kenny Omega being his favorite wrestler come after Nash made the claim during Omega’s feud with Will Ospreay.

