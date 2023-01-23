Kevin Nash Assures Fans He’d Never Harm Himself After Recent Comments

Kevin Nash has come out to assure fans he’d never do harm to himself following his recent comments that got some worried.

As we’ve noted, Nash sadly lost his 26-year-old son unexpectedly late last year. Recently, Nash made a comment to the affect of wanting to put a gun in his mouth after being asked about how he’s dealing with everything.

These comments got some people concerned, with some worried that Nash might attempt to harm himself given everything that’s going on at the moment. However, taking to a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash assured fans he has no intentions of harming himself.

“Last week I made some off-color remarks, but for anybody out there, I would never do anything to harm myself. I guess people don’t realize I have a wife that’s been with me for 35 fu**ing years. It’s never been about me. I drive a fu**ing ’05 Mustang.

“I know it sounds like that skit from fu**ing Saturday Night Live where, ‘I drive a Dodge Stratus’, but I drive a 2005 Mustang. I don’t give a fu**. It’s never been about me. It’s about the people that I take care of and that’s your job. Your job is to provide and protect. That’s your job.”

Authorities actually performed a wellness check on Nash following his comments. However, in hindsight, it appears that the WWE Hall Of Famer was simply being sarcastic in his comments.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kevin Nash and his family during this difficult time.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co