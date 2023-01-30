Kevin Nash Explains Why He Did Not Accept An Invitation To RAW 30

Last Monday, WWE celebrated its 30th anniversary of RAW with a showcase of memories and moments from the past.

Amidst the festivities, several legends appeared backstage and in front of the live crowd, including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, D-Generation X, and many more. Through the sea of former superstars, one name was notably missing: Kevin Nash.

Nash, a founding member of the NWO, recently confirmed he received an invitation to RAW 30, but ultimately declined it.

“Mr. [Bruce] Prichard reached out and asked if I would like to come,” he recalled on Kliq This. “I just said, it’s a really long day to go to TV when you’re doing something, actually on the active roster and going to have a match or a segment. It’s like building the pyramids if you’re going to be playing a hand of cards.”

RAW 30 “Not Worth The Aggravation”

Though he is friends with DX, Kevin Nash believes he wouldn’t fit have fit in with the on-screen segment involving Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, and Kurt Angle as they were confronted by Imperium. “I can’t be out there with DX because I’m too much of a d***,” he said. “They all said they were too old. I would have headbutted that big motherfu**er (GUNTHER) in the forehead. I’m not backing down, so send me home, I’m not doing that.”

“I’m glad I didn’t go because I don’t see where the f*** I would have been used,” Nash revealed.

On top of the uncertainty with his possible placement on the programming, Nash noted that he didn’t “know anybody on the crew really anymore or any of the workers or anything else.” In addition, he emphasized that he “really” didn’t want to suffer through the toll of “people that I don’t know coming up to me saying, ‘I’m sorry to hear about your son‘. Why would I put myself [through that]?” he said.

“I know what the payday is going to be. The payday is going to be…” he trailed off. “Not worth the aggravation,” co-host Sean Oliver filled in the sentence, as Nash agreed.