Kevin Nash Shares Bizarre Post-Hulk Hogan Funeral Journey

Hulk Hogan was recently laid to rest following a cermony attended by some of pro wrestling’s biggest names. Kevin Nash was one of the attendees at the Hulkster’s ceremony, and he experienced a bizarre encounter after the somber affair.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash shared what happened hours after the service. While trying to get home in the rain, Nash decided to pull into his usual secluded spot to urinate.

“I’m standing up in the rain and I’m just going to let it go. I spin around, open my door, right in front of me is a Daytona Beach Shores SUV police and I’m like, ‘Oh, f—.’”

Nash’s run-in with the police forced him to abort plans to urinate. Fortunately, the matter was resolved without Nash facing an arrest.

“I’m looking right at the cops. I haven’t even touched my zipper. So now I’m going to jail for indecent exposure. So I sit back in my car.”

Nash continued his drive, still holding his bladder. When he tried to make it to another spot — he lost the battle in spectacular fashion.

“I can feel like I’m starting to get a squirt of piss. I’m in my car, I grab the t-shirt I had on earlier and cram it over my [junk], and the next thing you know, man, that thing feels like a water balloon in my hand.”

Drenched in his own car, Nash called his wife to share the unfortunate news. When he eventually made it home, Mrs. Big Daddy Cool was prepared for the worst.