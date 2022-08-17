Kevin Owens: Locker Room ‘Rejuvenated’ By Triple H Promotion

Kevin Owens claims the WWE locker room has been “rejuvenated” by Triple H’s recent promotion.

Owens was recently interviewed by the TWC Show where he was asked about the changes that have gone on within WWE since Triple H took over. Owens got to work very closely with “The Game” during his own days in NXT, before eventually making his way up to the main roster.

Triple H was also a big part of his storyline in which he won the Universal Championship. With Triple H now running creative on the main roster, Owens is able to work with “The Game” again, and “KO” is excited about the reunion.

“Getting to work with Triple H again is really exciting because he’s obviously the reason I’m here, the reason I got my opportunity in WWE, my chance to go to tryout and eventually get signed and everything.

“When I first started out, I was in NXT for a few months and I got to work directly with him and it was so enlightening. I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of people that have tremendous minds for this industry.”

Vince McMahon was forced to step down as WWE CEO after some sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced. After those claims began to be investigated, McMahon then retired as head of creative for WWE.

Soon after, Triple H then stepped in to fill the position, and there have already been big changes made under the new regime. Owens adds that the change has “rejuvenated” those in the locker room.

“It rejuvenated everybody, the atmosphere here is pretty great and it’s just cool to see where things go from here.“

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.