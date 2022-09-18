Kevin Owens has kept an eye on the up-and-coming talents in NXT, and he knows which stars he would call if he ever needs back up.

Owens and Johnny Gargano were both the guests of the latest episode of The Bump. During the episode, KO was asked which NXT stars he would like to work with if given a chance. Replying to it, Owens mentioned how the Creed Brothers have been under the leadership of Roderick Strong as part of The Diamond Mine:

“You know, there’s a lot of really good talent over there but right now I think the Creed brothers are kind of head and shoulders above everyone else, if I’m gonna be brutally honest.” said Kevin Owens, “I really love them. I love to be in the ring with them or you know if I ever need backup, they’re probably guys I would look to. They had great leadership for a while and clearly it did them some good. They’re thriving.”

Johnny Gargano then chimed in to offer some more praise to the former NXT Tag Team Champions. He noted that the Creed Brothers know ‘the trick’ to be successful in the wrestling business:

“Speaking just from one-on-one standpoint, they also have incredible minds and are open to learn and willing to listen. They generally wanna be good at this and that is the, that’s the trick right there [for being successful].”

You can check out the full Bump episode featuring Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano below:

