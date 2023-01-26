Kevin Owens Reacts To Stephanie McMahon WWE Departure, Potential Sale

Kevin Owens has offered his reaction to Stephanie McMahon departing WWE, and the possibility of a sale.

Owens recently took part in an interview with Express News to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas. During the interview, Owens was asked about the recent departure of former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

“KO” said that McMahon has been nothing but amazing to him since he’s been in WWE, and he, along with others, are happy that she gets to take this time for herself.

“(Stephanie) has been nothing but amazing to me my entire time here,” Kevin Owens said. “And I was so happy to see her more at the shows and get to be around her and get to work for her. Everybody’s also kind of happy that she gets to take this time for herself.”

There have also been a lot of rumors about a potential WWE sale. While the rumors are running rampant, Owens claims himself, along with the rest of the talent, are just focused on what they do inside the ring.

“The internet will say what the internet will say, and then the reality will be what really matters. We just care about what we do in the ring. That’s what we try to do our best at.”