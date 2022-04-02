Kevin Owens Doubts Anything In His Career Will Top WrestleMania 38 Segment With Steve Austin

Kevin Owens thinks it’ll be hard for him to top what he will be doing at WrestleMania 38.

Owens is set to have “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as a guest on The KO Show. The two won’t be exchanging pleasantries. It’s been said that this segment will be a “fight sequence.” The fracas will go down on night one (April 2) of WrestleMania 38.

Kevin Owens’ Biggest Moment

During an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Kevin Owens said that out of all of his career highlights past, present, and even future, nothing will top his segment with Austin.

“Well, it’s the biggest thing I’ll ever do in my career, I think, because of obviously who it’s with. I think I have plenty of left in my career afterwards, but as far as the magnitude of the moment, I’m in there with Stone Cold, Steve Austin at WrestleMania.

“It’s going to be hard to top that one. I’m really trying to take as much time as I can to enjoy it because that’s something I haven’t been great at before, because I was always worried about what’s next, trying to get bigger, trying to get further.

“A lot of moments in my WWE career that I’ve accomplished are lost on me because I wasn’t able to enjoy them in the moment. I’m really trying to make sure I don’t make that mistake this weekend.”

