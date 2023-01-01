Kevin Owens: WWE’s New Regime is an Era of “Being Logical”

WWE‘s dramatic regime change has marked the return of logic and reason to the company, at least according to Kevin Owens.

In July 2022, Vince McMahon retired as CEO and Chairman of the promotion due to allegations of misconduct with female employees.

McMahon paid millions of dollars in NDAs to female employees he is alleged to have had extramarital affairs with.

Common Sense

With McMahon gone, the role as CEO is now occupied by both Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Stephanie operating solely as Chairperson of the company.

As WWE’s Head of Creative, Triple H has replaced his father-in-law and has replaced long-time McMahon aide John Laurinaitis as Head of Talent Relations.

In an interview with WrestleRant, Kevin Owens talked about how logic is back in the driver’s seat.

I’m a big fan of being logical. I’ve always tried to be logical in my time in WWE, maybe more logical than most people choose to be or try to be or wanna be.

“The changes in direction also came with a change in mentality.” Kevin Owens on WWE’s regime change of 2022.

“I can’t say that it’s always been like that. I think the changes in direction also came with a change in mentality, and everybody’s got different ways of thinking about what we do. It used to be like ‘Oh, this is in the past, people won’t remember.’ But man, I’ve been a wrestling fan my whole life and when I’d watch it, I’d remember.”

McMahon’s Return

Things seem to be much smoother sailing in WWE these days, but a monumental storm could be brewing.

It has been reported that McMahon regrets retiring last year, and believes the allegations against him would have blown over.

McMahon is reportedly plotting a comeback to WWE, one that has been met with hostility by those within the promotion.

Despite retiring, McMahon remains WWE’s majority shareholder and has influence over 80% of the voting share.

h/t – NoDQ.com