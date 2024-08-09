Pro Wrestling Legend Kevin Sullivan Passes Away At 74

The wrestling world lost a master storyteller and booker in Kevin Sullivan, who sadly passed away at 74.

Florida wrestling personality Barry Rose confirmed the news, “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he RIP and his family, friends and fans find comfort in how much he was loved.”

- Advertisement -

The legend’s heath took a turn for the worse as he developed sepsis and encephalitis while hospitialized. Ric Flair took to social media last night sending out prayers and well wishes to his long-time colleague.

Kevin Sullivan Has Been One Of My Closest Friends In The Business. His Knowledge Of All Sports, Not Just Wrestling, Is Unparalleled. He Is One Of The Most Brilliant Minds In The History Of Our Business. Kevin Led WCW To A Year And A Half Victory Over WWE, And Dealt With So Many… pic.twitter.com/Mq9k5ryupW — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 8, 2024

Sullivan transcended pro wrestling by shocking the Championship Wrestling from Florida territory by leaning into the “Satanic Panic” of the 1980s. He’d notoriously go to the grocery store in Kayfabe attire to make residents feel uncomfortable. Sullivan would also go on to form the cult-like varsity club that featured Mike Rotunda and Rick Steiner.

“The Taskmaster” remained an active wrestler in the heyday of WCW and was vital in the formation and development of the NWO. While never apart of the faction, Sullivan notoriously quarantined Hulk Hogan until it was time for him to turn heel at Bash At The Beach 1996. Kevin Nash also greatly credits Sullivan for his ability to book and helped to make NWO one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling history.

- Advertisement -

Before his health took an unfortunate decline following a car accident earlier this year, Sullivan was an active podcast voice on “The Taskmaster Talks” with Jon Pozarowski and “Tuesdays With The Taskmaster” on AdFreeShows.com. He also appeared as a priest in recent vignettes shot by Karrion Kross.

Fans and wrestlers alike came to the aid of Sullivan after he remained hospitalized as they raised over $20,000 to help pay for his expenses.

We at SEScoops would like to send our prayers, thoughts and condolences to Sullivan, his family, friends and fans at this time.

- Advertisement -

RELATED: Wrestling Community Raises Over $20K For Kevin Sullivan GoFundMe