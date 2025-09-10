Killer Kelly Proposes to Myron Reed in Wrestling Ring After Championship Win

Wrestling power couple Myron Reed and Killer Kelly took their relationship to the next level at Wrestling REVOLVER Clean Slate on September 6, creating one of the most memorable moments in recent wrestling history.

Following Reed’s successful defense of the Wrestling REVOLVER World Championship against TNA’s Steve Maclin at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, Kelly surprised fans by waiting in the ring with one knee bent. In a role reversal of traditional proposals, the two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion popped the question to her longtime partner.

Digital Exclusive:@Kelly_WP asks @TheBadReed to MARRY HER, in the middle of the ring!



? pic.twitter.com/NBSKSXXihA — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) September 9, 2025

“Will you marry me?” Kelly asked as Reed turned around after his victory celebration. The champion’s heartfelt response sealed the moment: “I love you no matter what other people say,” before accepting the proposal and showing off the engagement ring to the cheering crowd.

The engagement marks another major milestone for the couple, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Ruby, in November 2024. Originally due on Halloween, Ruby made her arrival on November 6, adding to the family’s growing list of special dates.

Killer Kelly and Myron Reed

Both wrestlers have established themselves as prominent figures in the wrestling world. Reed, a former three-time MLW World Middleweight Champion and member of The Rascalz, currently holds the Wrestling REVOLVER World Championship. Kelly, whose real name is Raquel Lourenço, has made her mark in TNA Wrestling as a former two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion alongside Masha Slamovich.

The couple, who team together as “Killer Goat” in mixed tag matches, has been together for several years and announced their pregnancy in September 2024. With their wedding plans now in motion, Reed has jokingly asked fans not to “jinx their special day by suggesting a wrestling-themed wedding.”