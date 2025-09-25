Killer Kross’ Blue Evening Film Nominated For Multiple Awards

Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross is proving himself outside of the ring with a new film that has already received multiple award nominations. On X, Kross shared that his film ‘Blue Evening’ will be screening at the Burbank International Film Festival. Kross shared that he’ll be in attendance for the screening alongside Writer/Director Jett Jansen Fernandez and Producer Cory DeMeyers.

Kross also confirmed that Blue Evening will be shown at the Billy the Kid Film Fest in Texas and the Red Brick Road Film Fest in Oklahoma. The film has earned nominations for Best Worldwide Short Film, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

HERE WE GO!



Our film BLUE EVENING is screening at the Burbank International Film Festival tomorrow!

Thursday Sep. 25th. 5pm

Tickets are still available,

Please go to https://t.co/r7wF7Ptql0 for direct ticketing link.



I will be there live in attendance as I have been for… pic.twitter.com/oOterKs7ej — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) September 24, 2025

The story follows a homeless addict who, in a last-ditch attempt to turn his life around, discovers a lost masterpiece in a thrift store. This chance encounter sets him on a desperate journey of redemption, survival, and self-discovery.

The film features an impressive cast, including Kross. Alongside the former WWE NXT Champion, there is Gustavo Ramirez (The Oval, Grey’s Anatomy), Sari Sanchez (Signature Move, NCIS, Power, Empire), Sammy Horowitz & Adam Pasen (Power Book IV : Force).

Kross, known as Karrion Kross in WWE, finished his time with the promotion in August after the two sides failed to come to terms over a new contract. Since then, Kross and his wife Scarlett have hit the independent circuit, and will make their House of Glory debut on October 10.

For Kross, the film marks a chance to showcase a different side of his artistry beyond professional wrestling. Between an award-nominated short film and an upcoming memoir, Kross is establishing himself as a multifaceted performer inside and outside the ring.