Killer Kross, Scarlett & Nick Gage Help Shotzi Win Garage Beer Championship at GCW Homecoming

GCW Homecoming Night 1 delivered major surprises when Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Nick Gage made unexpected appearances to help Shotzi Blackheart defeat Matt Cardona for the Garage Beer Championship.

https://x.com/thefigheel/status/1959430100136726855?s=46

The former WWE and Impact Wrestling stars’ interference, alongside GCW legend Gage’s dramatic return after over a year, proved decisive in the chaotic bout, marking a significant cross-promotional moment for Game Changer Wrestling. Cardona’s reign ends following the controversial finish, while Shotzi captures her first GCW championship.

https://x.com/realkillerkross/status/1959436405253239245?s=46

The appearances add an intriguing dynamic to the independent wrestling landscape and showcase GCW’s ability to attract high-profile talent from across the industry.

Here are the full results from GCW Homecoming Night 1, which took place on August 23, 2025, at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ:

1. Garage Beer Championship Match: Shotzi Blackheart defeated Matt Cardona (c) with assistance from Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Nick Gage to win the title.

2. Singapore Cane Match: Maki Itoh defeated Mike Bailey.

3. GCW World Championship Match (Three-Way Ladder Match): Mance Warner (c) defeated Blake Christian and Jordan Oliver to retain the title.

4. GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Takashi Sasaki to retain the title.

https://x.com/pwponderings/status/1959419761621938679?s=46