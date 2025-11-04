Killer Kross’ Blue Evening Film In Consideration For An Oscar

Killer Kross has accomplished plenty in the ring, including two reigns as WWE NXT Champion, but could he soon be known as an Oscar winner as well? On X, Kross, who competed as Karrion Kross in WWE, shared that his short film Blue Evening is in consideration for an Academy Award in the Live Action Short Film category.

BLUE EVENING is Oscars Qualified! We are officially in consideration for the 98th Academy Awards in the Live Action Short Film category. Thank you to the entire cast & crew of the film- and everyone who continues to see the film as it screens during the film festivals! What started as a small story between friends has taken on a life of its own; connecting with audiences, filmmakers, and festivals all over the world. The response to Blue Evening has been amazing from both fans and fellow filmmakers alike, and we’re deeply thankful to everyone who has supported us, from our talented cast and crew to every festival that believed in the film, screened itand nominated it. To be considered at this level is a tremendous honor. No matter what happens next, the journey of Blue Evening has already been something truly special. If you’re a member of the Academy, we’d be honored if you considered Blue Evening in the Live Action Short Film category.

Blue Evening follows a homeless addict who, in a last-ditch attempt to turn his life around, discovers a lost masterpiece in a thrift store. This chance encounter sets him on a desperate journey of redemption, survival, and self-discovery.

The film features an impressive cast, including Kross. Alongside the former WWE NXT Champion, there is Gustavo Ramirez (The Oval, Grey’s Anatomy), Sari Sanchez (Signature Move, NCIS, Power, Empire), Sammy Horowitz & Adam Pasen (Power Book IV : Force).

Blue Evening has already been nominated for multiple awards, a testament to Kross’ creative vision. Now, Kross is hoping that the Academy officially nominates his short film for an award, and perhaps, even award it with the coveted Oscar.

Kross finished his time with the promotion in August after the two sides failed to come to terms over a new contract. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Killer Kross, who is impressing in and out of the ring.