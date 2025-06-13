Killswitch AEW Return Delayed Despite Medically Cleared

AEW star Killswitch (Luchasaurus) has been on the shelf for quite some time due to his serious health issues in the Fall last year. However, it seems that he has been gearing up for his return to the ring.

During the Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alvarez questioned Killswitch’s absence from AEW shows. He highlighted that he was dealing with an illness several months ago. Alvarez then reported that Killswitch has been cleared and ready to return for several months now.

However, he is yet to make an on-screen appearance which is quite confusing. Alvarez said:

“Where is Luchasaurus? Where’s Killswitch? Okay, yeah, I realize he had an illness. That was months and months and months ago. He’s been ready to go for months! Where’s the guy at, like what’s going on?”

His last match in AEW took place during the Casino Gauntlet match at All In London 2024 in August. The former AEW TNT Champion had collapsed after his blood oxygen levels dropped below 80%. Killswitch was hospitalised with double pneumonia and reportedly days away from permanent lung damage. Despite the severity of the health issue, it was previously reported that he was “close” to a return.