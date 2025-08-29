Wrestlers Leaving KnokX Pro, Rikishi Planning Overhaul Claims Talent

Major changes are coming to KnokX Pro Wrestling, it has been claimed, following the shocking actions of Raja Jackson at their latest event. Jackson’s attack on Syko Stu has stunned the wrestling world and in its wake, KnokX Pro has suffered significant losses.

Douglas Malo was among those who were at the event and stepped in to stop Jackon’s attack on Stu. Speaking on Masters of Wrestling, Malo explained how changes are being planned following this shocking incident.

“From what I’ve heard, Rikishi is going to overhaul everything. I just wanted to put that out there… they’re planning a complete overhaul.”

This incident has earned KnokX Pro international attention, albeit for the wrong reasons. Malo added that in the wake of the attack, talent are distancing themselves from KnokX Pro.

“They’ve lost a good number of students, and that breaks my heart because I absolutely adore Rikishi. That’s really the status right now—the students are dropping like flies.”

It’s not just talent that have left, as WWE has cut ties with KnokX Pro, which had been a WWE ID affiliate. Whether the promotion can recover remains to be seen, but Rikishi is counting on these sweeping changes to save his promotion.



