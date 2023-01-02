Kofi Kingston and Mother Building Library for Children in Ghana

Kofi Kingston has proven himself to be a legend of professional wrestling. Debuting in the WWE in 2007, Kingston quickly ingratiated himself to wrestling audiences with his likeable personality and his awe-inspiring athleticism. Now, Kingston is demonstrating his incredible heart and soul as well.

Kingston announced on Twitter Monday that he and his mother are trying to raise money to help build a computer lab and a library for children in Ghana, West Africa.

“My mom and I are trying to make 2023 extra special for children in Ghana by buildin them a computer lab and library,” Kingston wrote on his Twitter page.

In that same tweet, Kingston shared a video of he and his mom discussing how they came to find out about this need in Ghana, and why they decided to help .

He also included a link to the GoFundMe page, which currently has a goal of $30,000.

“The CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (a.k.a. Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education) is a nonprofit organization that aims to help establish quality award-winning computer labs and integrated centers of learning (library media centers) for Junior High Schools in Ghana, especially in deprived areas,” the GoFundMe page stated.

CLICK is aiming to build, for its first project, a 2-classroom facility. It will house a computer lab with 50 computers, as well as a reading/lending library that has a 100-person capacity.

“It is centrally located at the Atwima Takyiman Presbyterian Junior High School in the Kwadaso Municipality in the Ashanti Region of Ghana,” the GoFundMe stated. “When completed, it will be a resource center not only for students from this site school, but also for students of four other schools: the Tanoso Anglican A, B and C Junior High Schools as well as the Denkyemuoso Junior High School, all located in a cluster within the vicinity.”

According to the GoFundMe, much of Ghana’s economy came from the country’s agriculture realm. However, urban spread and non-agricultural issues have reduced the amount of agricultural activities.

“Today, the people are mostly engaged in petty retail and wholesale trading, as well as artisanal and repair services,” the GoFundMe said. “To many of them, a quality education for their children offers the best way out of a rather bleak situation.”

A Foundation close to Kofi Kingston’s Heart

Now, Kingston and his mother are partnering with the organization to help that situation seem a little less bleak.

“There are several stories like these, where teachers struggle to find ways to teach their students about the basics of computers,” Kingston said.

Many of the project schools don’t even have computers, nor a library.

“The students are drawn from mostly poor homes, and most of them had never been to a library or used a computer before, until CLICK for Quality Education Foundation started taking groups to the regional library where they were registered and taught how to browse and borrow books. The ongoing Foundation project will therefore be an invaluable resource for the students and teachers of the five schools.”s of now, the foundation’s founder has been contributing personal funds to get the project off the ground and they are seeking additional funds from anybody who can contribute. They’re also seeking equipment and materials for the schools as well.

The GoFundMe page is available here. As of this writing, $2,060 of $30,000 have been raised.