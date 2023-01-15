Kofi Kingston Shares How WWE Roster is Feeling Amid Sales Talks

A lot is going on in WWE right now, but according to Kofi Kingston, the roster isn’t trying to think about rumors of a potential sale.

A veteran of WWE’s main roster since 2008, Kingston has seen plenty go down during his WWE tenure, including the recent retirement and return of Vince McMahon.

Kofi is in his first reign as NXT Tag Team Champions with Xavier Woods, and the New Day is the third WWE tag-team triple crown winner (behind FTR and the Street Profits.)

Focus

The past two weeks of wrestling news have been dominated by Vince McMahon’s return and his attempts to sell the promotion.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, Kingston said that no matter what happens, the roster’s focus remains the same.

“I think we all kind of have the same mentality Whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring. But our role, again, remains the same. It’s to go out there and put on great matches.” Kofi Kingston.

Kingston added that the most important thing for him is to put on great matches for fans to enjoy.

“That’s the one thing, regardless of whoever’s in charge, or whoever owns this, that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re always going to do. That is the most important thing. I think the mentality for us is just to kind of have laser vision and keep putting on great matches. That’s what we’re going to do.” Kofi Kingston.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has also responded to reports of a possible sale of the promotion.

Names rumored to be interested in purchasing WWE include Comcast, FOX, Disney, Netflix, the Saudi Arabia PIF, Shahid & Tony Khan, and Endeavor, among others.