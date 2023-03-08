Komander Addresses Having Interest From AEW and WWE

After Komander made his AEW debut recently, he not only has interest from the promotion, but also from WWE.

On the March 1st episode of AEW dynamite, he was part of the Face of the Revolution ladder match. During the bout, he hit a rope walk into a springboard dive to the floor to take out everyone. It’s one of his signature moves.

After the match, it was reported that both companies were interested in signing him, something that he is honored to hear.

Reaction

“It’s very humbling to hear that people want to know where I’m going next,” says Komander. “That is a huge honor, to be spoken of in such a manner. I came from nothing. I had absolutely nothing. I did this because it is what I love to do. I understand that my career could be just like my rope walk—it could be a great success, or it could be a failure. No matter what happens, I’m always going to get back up. I never did this for the fame. I do it out of love. Whatever comes next is a blessing,” Komander told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Regarding the rope walk, he noted that he’s been doing it since he was 12 and wanted to make it part of the lucha libre.

Komander most recently worked the NWA vs. AAA The World Is A Vampire event on March 4th, where he teamed with Octagon Jr to defeat Cyon & Homicide.