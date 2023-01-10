Konnan: Mercedes Moné Will be Big in AEW “For a Couple of Weeks”

Wrestling veteran Konnan doesn’t fancy Mercedes Moné’s chances in AEW if she decides to become ‘All-Elite.’

The former Sasha Banks made her debut last month for New Japan Pro Wrestling, attacking IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after a successful title defense.

KAIRI will put her title on the line against Moné at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California on February 18.

A Couple of Weeks

Despite Moné being contracted to New Japan, there is plenty of speculation that she will soon compete for AEW.

On his Keepin’ it 100 podcast, Konnan shared his doubts about how Moné would fair in AEW.

“I’m just afraid, and all you’ve got to do is look at their past history, that [Moné is] going to be there, be a big deal for a few couple weeks and then they won’t know what to do with her.” Konnan.

It had been speculated that Moné would be Saraya‘s mystery partner for this week’s tag-team match against Dr. Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Though AEW has announced that Saraya will team with Toni Storm, many believe that Storm will be taken out of the match, giving Moné the spot.

One Woman Roster

Konnan is hardly the only person to have an issue with AEW’s women’s division, as this has been one of Tony Khan‘s biggest pitfalls.

After Thunder Rosa had a minute-long backstage segment to explain her injury last August, Khan said he opted not to give her a long in-ring spot (akin to CM Punk‘s injury) as he believed it wouldn’t be a ratings draw.

On his podcast, Konnan said that the whole women’s division is Britt, Britt, and Britt,” referring to Baker’s frequent appearances, and called on AEW to “give other girls a chance.”

h/t – Wrestling Inc