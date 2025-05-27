AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki Announce Marriage

All Elite Wrestling’s Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki have publicly revealed their marriage in a heartfelt message shared via Instagram. The announcement marks the first time the couple has openly spoken about their relationship.

Takeshita, approaching his 30th birthday, reflected on his personal growth and challenges, admitting there are still many things he finds difficult to accomplish. He credited Yuka with being his daily support, saying she helps him face those challenges with care and encouragement.

“You are always there for me to share my happiness and my sadness,” he wrote, addressing Yuka directly in the post.

The couple also introduced their dog, Kenshiro—a Goldendoodle originally expected to remain miniature, but now growing larger by the day. Takeshita acknowledged the lifestyle change while expressing his intent to work hard to ensure a happy life for both Yuka and Kenshiro.

Closing the post, Takeshita reaffirmed his dedication to wrestling and his fans: “From now on, I will give my all to fight with care in the ring, one match, one match.”

The message has received widespread support from fans and fellow wrestlers, including reactions from fellow AEW and WWE talents.