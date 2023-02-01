Kota Ibushi Discusses Possibly Joining AEW

After more than a year of inactivity, inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi is a free agent.

The former DDT ace finally reached the pinnacle of New Japan back at Wrestle Kingdom 15 in January 2021. After winning the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships from Tetsuya Naito on Night 1, he successfully defended them against Jay White on Night 2. In the months after, Ibushi unified the belts to create one world title moving forward for NJPW.

Even with his success early on in the year, 2021 proved to be troublesome for the former Golden Lover. He shockingly dropped the new world title in his first defense before suffering severe injuries at that year’s G1 Climax.

(via NJPW)

Now, after well over a year of inactivity, Ibushi is gearing up to return, just not in NJPW.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Ibushi’s contract with Japan’s premier wrestling promotion has expired. Given his notable issues with New Japan management, it’s hardly surprising to see him part ways with the company.

Kota Ibushi Discusses AEW And Wrestling School

In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi was asked on whether or not he’d be interested in joining AEW. Ibushi was quick to point out friends of his, as well as younger stars in Japan, are in the promotion. This was likely a reference to Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Konosuke Takeshita.

Regardless, Ibushi would like to focus on opening up his own wrestling school first.

“[A] lot of my best friends are in AEW. My younger peers in Japan are also growing up [there]. Nonetheless, I don’t think of going to AEW immediately. I want to have a ‘school’ in Japan. Once that’s been worked out, I think I’ll talk with AEW.”

I asked Kota Ibushi about a future with AEW & his thoughts on Takeshita. He also brought up opening a wrestling school. “I don't think of going to AEW immediately. I want to have a 'school' in Japan. Once that's been worked out, I think I'll talk with AEW.” pic.twitter.com/BCdWgcJ5uY — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) February 1, 2023

Ibushi will make his long-awaited return to the squared circle against ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9. The now former NJPW star is touring the US this year. In Japan, his future remains unclear though it’s likely promotion such as Pro Wrestling NOAH, AJPW, and his old stomping grounds in DDT could be interested in booking him given his popularity with puroresu fans.

Are you looking forward to seeing Kota Ibushi return?