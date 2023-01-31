Kota Ibushi to Debut for GCW Over WrestleMania Weekend

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi will return to the ring and debut for GCW next month. It all goes down over ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ weekend from Los Angeles as part of GCW’s The Collective 2023.

Ibushi last competed on October 10, 2021 when he faced (and lost to) Kazuchika Okada in the G1 Climax 2021 Final. He’s been out of action with a shoulder injury and also had a public falling-out with NJPW during that time.

Ibushi will be appearing for GCW on two shows:

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9

Thursday March 30, 4pm

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7

Friday, March 31, 8pm

Both events will stream live on FITE+ from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. If you’ll be in town WrestleMania weekend, visit Eventbrite to buy tickets for the GCW events.

