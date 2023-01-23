Karrion Kross & Scarlett Were Planning to Start a Family Before WWE Return

WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett were planning to start a family last year until a fateful call from Chief Content Officer Triple H put that on hold.

It might have surprised fans when WWE decided to release Kross and Scarlett on Nov. 4, 2021. The couple had great success in NXT, with Kross winning the NXT Championship twice. However, WWE had different creative plans for them on the main roster by separating them and changing Kross’s character. Ultimately, Kross’s first run with the company didn’t work out, and both talents found themselves as free agents last year.

While in free agency, Kross and Scarlett could work together and compete for different independent wrestling promotions. In their time away from WWE, the couple decided they wanted to start a family. However, when Triple H called Kross about himself and Scarlett returning to the company, he and his wife halted their plans.

In an interview with My San Antonio, Kross spoke about the call from Triple H to return. MY San Antonio’s Nick Talbot transcribed the following quotes.

“He called us up and he said, ‘Do you want to come home?” And I responded, “Well, like, yeah.’ And then he was like, ‘All right. Here is my next question. Can you be here in a day and a half?’ And we’re like, ‘That’s pretty fast.’ You know, we had all these different bookings and different things going on.”

We had our lives planned out. I mean, and people don’t even know this, we’re thinking about maybe even having a kid, you know, or thinking about starting a family. And we looked at each other – and her and I have always been telepathic, even before we were married or dating — so, we just kind of gave each other a look and we knew what page we’re on. And we’re like, ‘Yeah, we can do that. – Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross Plans for Royal Rumble 2023

Kross will compete in his first Royal Rumble event this weekend. He is looking forward to his first Royal Rumble appearance and hopes to have an impressive performance. “In a perfect world, I’d like to set some sort of record. I’d really like to do it,” said Kross(h/t Nick Talbot). He also shared in the interview that he hopes he could enter at number one.

“You know what, if I could, I would come out number one. I would love to do that. To be able to go out there and demonstrate your grit and how much fight you actually have. I need to have the opportunity to get in front of that many people and fight them all at once. I live for stuff like that,” said Kross(h/t Nick Talbot).

Before competing at the Royal Rumble, he will have to compete against Rey Mysterio on the Jan. 27 episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Since his return on Aug. 5, 2022, Kross has only lost one match to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. A decisive win by Kross this Friday could indicate how WWE will utilize him in the Royal Rumble match.

