Kurt Angle Joins Real American Freestyle as Live Event Commentator and Partner

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle is making his return to the wrestling world in a new capacity, as Real American Freestyle announced today that the Olympic gold medalist will serve as live event commentator, analyst, and partner for the emerging freestyle wrestling organization. Angle will join Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins in the commentary booth for RAF01, the company’s inaugural event scheduled for August 30, 2025, at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center.

Olympic Hero Brings Credibility to New Wrestling Venture

The announcement represents a significant coup for Real American Freestyle, bringing in one of wrestling’s most accomplished figures to lend his expertise and star power to their launch. Angle’s credentials span both amateur and professional wrestling, making him uniquely qualified to analyze the freestyle wrestling format that RAF is promoting.

Angle’s amateur wrestling resume is unparalleled – he captured NCAA Division I Championships in 1990 and 1992 for Clarion University and was later named by USA Wrestling as the greatest shoot wrestler of all time. His crowning amateur achievement came at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where he won freestyle wrestling gold despite competing with injuries, capturing the hearts of the hometown crowd.

From Olympic Glory to Professional Wrestling Stardom

Angle’s transition to professional wrestling proved equally successful. After entering WWE’s developmental system in 1998, he made his television debut in 1999 and quickly established himself as a main event talent. Within two months of his introduction, he held both the European and Intercontinental Championships simultaneously – a testament to his rapid rise.

His professional wrestling achievements include: five-time WWE Champion, 13-time world champion overall, and the only wrestler to have captured the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, WCW Championship, TNA World Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and NCAA Wrestling Championship. Angle holds the distinction of being both the tenth wrestler to achieve the WWE Triple Crown and the fifth to complete the WWE Grand Slam, while also becoming the first person to hold both WWE and TNA Triple Crowns.

Hall of Fame Recognition Across Multiple Organizations

Angle’s impact on wrestling has been recognized with inductions into three separate halls of fame: the WWE Hall of Fame (2017), TNA Hall of Fame (2013), and Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame (2004). He formally retired from in-ring competition in 2019, making the announcement at WrestleMania 35 after a storied career that spanned over two decades.

“Kurt Angle is a living legend. He’s achieved every accomplishment he could in wrestling, so it makes sense that he’s partnering with Real American Freestyle as we actively change the name of the game across the sport. Kurt will provide fire, infamy, and unparalleled experience to the commentary and analysis of our live events. We couldn’t be more excited to have him on the Real American team.” – Hulk Hogan, RAF Commissioner

Perfect Fit for Freestyle Wrestling Coverage

Angle’s appointment appears to be a natural fit given his freestyle wrestling background and proven ability to connect with audiences. His aggressive in-ring style, influenced by the Attitude Era’s top stars including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Rock, should translate well to providing energetic commentary and analysis.

“I grew up freestyle wrestling, and achieved the highest level of success in the sport. I couldn’t be prouder to support athletes at all levels of their careers and partner with Real American Freestyle to make it happen. Chael and Bubba will bring a unique aspect to their analysis given their own backgrounds in combat sports, and I’m excited to join them for RAF01 to bring freestyle wrestling to audiences around the world.” – Kurt Angle

Real American Freestyle’s High-Profile Launch Strategy

The Angle signing adds further momentum to Real American Freestyle’s ambitious rollout, which has already featured signings of top freestyle wrestling talent. The organization, founded by Chad Bronstein, Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and Israel Martinez with backing from Left Lane Capital, launched in 2025 with a 40-athlete roster.

RAF promises a “dynamic modern approach” to freestyle wrestling coverage, with high-impact entertainment elements designed to captivate both live audiences and television viewers. The commentary team of Angle, Sonnen, and Jenkins brings together expertise from Olympic wrestling, mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling backgrounds.

Tickets for RAF01 on August 30 at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center are currently available through Ticketmaster. The event represents the beginning of what Real American Freestyle hopes will be a full slate of events throughout their debut season, positioning themselves as an innovative force in combat sports entertainment.

For more information about Real American Freestyle and upcoming events, visit realamericanfreestyle.com or follow @RAFWrestlingUSA on social media.