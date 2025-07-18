Owen Hart, Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle Seeks Fans’ Help In Search Of Lost Owen Hart Match

by Thomas Lowson

Kurt Angle has faced countless wrestlers, but now the Olympic Gold Medalist is on the hunt for a very rare match. On X, Angle recalled facing Owen Hart in a dark match mere days before Hart’s tragic passing at Over the Edge. In his plea, Angle was hopeful that a fan recorded the match and encouraged anyone with footage to get in touch.

Considered by many as two of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time, a showdown between Hart and Angle would be a must-see if footage exists. With Hart fondly remembered for his matches to this day, it’s hardly a surprise that Kurt hopes that somebody will have footage of his time in the ring with the Rocket.

Over 25 years after his passing, Owen Hart remains a beloved name in wrestling, and tributes continue to pour for the Canadian legend. It remains to be seen if footage of Hart Vs. Angle ever sees the light of day.

