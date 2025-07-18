Kurt Angle Seeks Fans’ Help In Search Of Lost Owen Hart Match

Kurt Angle has faced countless wrestlers, but now the Olympic Gold Medalist is on the hunt for a very rare match. On X, Angle recalled facing Owen Hart in a dark match mere days before Hart’s tragic passing at Over the Edge. In his plea, Angle was hopeful that a fan recorded the match and encouraged anyone with footage to get in touch.

In 1999 I had the privilege of wrestling the legendary Owen Hart in a dark match in the WWE 5 days before his unfortunate death. Til this day, I haven’t seen any video footage of it. If anyone has ever seen the footage of my match with Owen, message me in the comments below.… pic.twitter.com/NT46RX7q9P — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 17, 2025

Considered by many as two of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time, a showdown between Hart and Angle would be a must-see if footage exists. With Hart fondly remembered for his matches to this day, it’s hardly a surprise that Kurt hopes that somebody will have footage of his time in the ring with the Rocket.

Over 25 years after his passing, Owen Hart remains a beloved name in wrestling, and tributes continue to pour for the Canadian legend. It remains to be seen if footage of Hart Vs. Angle ever sees the light of day.