Kurt Angle Reveals His Four Favorite Wrestlers to Work With

Kurt Angle has four wrestlers in mind when it comes to his favorite he’s worked with.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle touched on the similarities shared between former WWE Champions AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels.

Angle noted that the two men’s athletic abilities, their in-ring work, showmanship, and more make them so similar. He threw in that both Styles and Michaels are amongst his four favorite wrestlers he’s ever worked with, along with both Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero.

“Shawn and AJ, they have so many identical ways about them, especially their in-ring performances, their athleticism, the way they were showmen. Very identical styles.

“Of the guys I worked with, I would say AJ, Shawn Michaels, and Chris Benoit were my three favorites to work with. And Eddie Guerrero is in there too.”

Angle has had some great matches with all four men mentioned. Of course, Styles and Angle had some run-ins with one another during their days under the TNA banner. And who could forget Angle’s amazing WrestleMania 21 match with “HBK” in 2005?

The Olympic Gold medalist also shared the ring many times with Chris Benoit, who, despite the dark ending to his life, is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time. And finally, Angle and Guerrero also put on a match for the ages at WrestleMania 20 for the WWE Championship.

All four of those men are undoubtedly some of the best in-ring talents professional wrestling has ever seen, and Angle can certainly count himself in that bunch as well.