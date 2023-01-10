Kurt Angle Reveals How Much Money He’d Wrestle In Saudi Arabia For Now

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle still has a price tag to return to the ring for one of WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows.

His final match came back in 2018 when Angle was defeated by Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Angle has received offers from promotions such as AEW to return to the ring, but the Hall Of Famer has turned them down, instead making sporadic appearances on WWE TV since.

Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” and discussed the matter. The Olympic hero has competed in one of WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows before, confirming the paydays for such events is, indeed, phenomenal.

He first touched on the rumor that Shawn Michaels received an astounding $3 million to return for his tag team match, in which he teamed up with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.

“I’m not a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “Shawn is, so his loyalty is still with the WWE, and they paid him very well for it.

(WWE)

Angle has since had double knee replacement surgery, and is in no condition to wrestle at this point in his career. However, when asked if he’d step back into the ring for $3 million for a Saudi Arabia show, Angle didn’t hesitate to say yes, whether he has good knees or bad ones.

“What are you talking about? I’d do it in a second,” Angle said. “Good knees or bad knees, I’d do it in a second.”