Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Plans On Attending This Year’s WrestleMania

Kurt Angle reveals why this year’s WrestleMania will be the first he plans on attending in a long time.

Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” and noted that he currently is planning on staying for the first-half of WrestleMania. The Olympic Gold Medalist noted that he really wants to attend in order to see Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

He added that he might even extend his trip to stay for the second night of WrestleMania, as he believes Rhodes is going to win the World Title. Angle will also be in town for an appearance for WrestleCon.

“Right now, my flight plans leave Sunday morning. I’ll watch the first half of Wrestlemania. I might stay and extend my flight to the next day, but I want to watch Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes because I believe he’s going to win the title.

“I’m doing an appearance for WrestleCon. I believe I’m going to do some stuff for WWE as well. I plan on going to Wrestlemania for one day. I’m really excited about it. This is the first Wrestlemania I’ve gone to in a while.”

Cody Rhodes won this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Las Angeles. Now, he’ll challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Reigns has been on a dominant run as World Champion for the past few years, and Rhodes is looking to bring his family their first WWE World Title, a longtime goal of his that he has been very adamant about achieving since returning to the company last year.

Quotes via NoDQ.com