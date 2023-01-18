Kurt Angle Reveals The Worst Bump He Ever Took

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed the worst bump he has ever taken in his career.

The Olympic gold medalist has competed in some grueling matches over the course of his career, so there’s a wide variety of bumps to pick from. However, Angle recently took to Twitter and revealed a 2002 match with Kane on RAW provided the honors.

During the match, Kane hit a double chokeslam on Angle and referee Charles Robinson, resulting in the referee landing on Angle. Check it out here:

“My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career. Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol.”

My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career. Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue #wwemoments pic.twitter.com/7QZrGsMTJd — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 15, 2023

Angle has certainly been around the block in the professional wrestling industry. First beginning in the business in 1998, Angle signed with WWE and quickly established himself as one of the company’s top stars.

He lasted with WWE until 2006, winning five World Titles, a Tag Team Title, a King Of The Ring tournament win, and much more. Angle was finally inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2017.

(WWE)

Angle even spent a decade in IMPACT Wrestling; where he won six World Titles, and X-Division Title win, and was also inducted into the TNA Hall Of Fame in 2013. Now, Angle has retired from in-ring competition, and spends his time hosting his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.”