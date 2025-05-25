Kurt Angle, The Sandman
Image credit: WWE
Kurt Angle & The Sandman Trade Barbs Over Infamous ECW Segment

by Thomas Lowson

Kurt Angle has share the ring with countless opponents, but now the Olympian is beefing with The Sandman on social media. Though this is a new conflict, the issues between the two date back to 1996 when Angle appeared at an ECW taping. That same taping saw Raven infamously crucify The Sandman, resulting in Kurt walking out and threatening to sue ECW if he was used on the show.

In an interview clip recently shared online, The Sandman called Angle a “p***y” for walking out in offense of the crucifixion segment. This caught the attention of Angle, who in the comments declared “If Sandman has a problem with me then do something about it. You p***y.”

While Sandman believes Angle was wrong to walk out, ECW did backtrack on the crucifixion. In a character-breaking moment, ECW had Raven apologize for the use of religious symbology that many may have found was in poor taste.

Nearly three decades later, the crucifixion remains an iconic, infamous part of ECW, even with The Sandman and Kurt Angle having very opposing views on the matter.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

