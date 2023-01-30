Kurt Angle: Seth Rollins Should Be Where Roman Reigns Is

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle believes WWE should utilize Seth Rollins more.

Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” and was asked about who he’d like to share the ring with if he got to have one last match. The Olympic Gold medalist chose Seth Rollins as a prime option, heaping a ton of praise on “The Architect.”

In fact, Angle explained that he doesn’t believe WWE utilizes Rollins to his potential, believing he should be in a similar spot to that of Roman Reigns.

“I really, really like Seth Rollins. I love the character he’s doing right now, the flamboyant thing,” Angle said. “He is such a great wrestler, such a great talent. I know the company has utilized him a lot the past couple of years. But I think they don’t utilize him enough. I think he should be where Roman Reigns is — on top all of the time.”

Rollins participated in this past weekend’s Men’s Royal Rumble match and put on quite the performance. However, he was eventually eliminated by Logan Paul. Rollins is still featured as one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW at the moment.

With WrestleMania 39 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what plans the professional wrestling juggernaut have in store for the former World Champion at “The Show Of Shows.”

