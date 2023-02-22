Kurt Angle Undergoing Back Procedure Next Month

Kurt Angle is slated to undergo the knife again, this time on his back, after years of pro wrestling.

The WWE Hall Of Famer walked away from the wrestling business in 2019 after successful runs in WWE and Impact Wrestling. With WWE, he was a six-time World Champion, while in TNA, he doubled that number.

His retirement match happened when he lost to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, a match that Vince McMahon pushed for as Angle wanted to wrestle John Cena instead. Angle dealt with health issues for years after winning a gold medal with a broken neck. He also broke it in 2003.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle stated that he’s getting a procedure on his back done on March 21, where the doctor is going to clean his back out. The pain in his back also affects his leg.

The Surgery

“On March 21, I’m having it done, the day after my vacation. All they’re doing, they’re not going to do any fusion or anything like that, thank God. They’re going to clean it out. They’re going to clean all the arthritis out because I have a nerve going down my leg, and it’s bothered me, and there’s pain in my lower back. So they’re going to clean all that stuff out, take the bone chips out and the calcium and stuff like that. He said I should be good to go after that. I’ve had a lot of damage done to my back, but it’s not to the point where I need fusion,” Angle said.

The doctor has told him the surgery won’t get rid of all of the pain in his back, but it will help out with pain run down his leg.

H/T to Fightful for the transcript