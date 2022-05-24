Kyle O’Reilly Gives Details On His AEW Contract: “I Signed A Five-Year Deal”

Looks like Kyle O’Reilly will be with AEW for a lengthy run.

The former multi-time NXT tag champion revealed during an interview on the Toddcast that he has signed a five year deal with the promotion, stating that he’s excited to continue living his dream.

“For me, in five years, I’ll still be with AEW. I signed a five-year deal with them. Hopefully, by then, champion of the company or several time tag champion, just having fun and never losing that love I have for the business.”

O’Reilly debuted for AEW back in December of 2021, which means his deal won’t expire until the end of 2026 or potentially early 2027 depending on when he actually signed. Regardless…he says he’s adamant about continuing to put on marquee in-ring performances much like the one he just had against Rey Fenix in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

“Hopefully, having kick ass matches because that’s what it’s about for me. Getting in the ring. That’s where Kyle O’Reilly is best suited, between those ropes, just trying to have good matches with guys.”

O’Reilly will be taking on current Ring of Honor Television champion Samoa Joe in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial on this week’s AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas. If he were to win, he will be facing fellow Undisputed Elite member Adam Cole in the finals, which take place at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

(Quotes via Fightful)