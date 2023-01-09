Kyle O’Reilly is Dealing with “Post-Surgical Issue” After Neck Fusion

AEW’s Kyle O’Reilly has opened up about his recovery and the post-surgery issues that he’s had to deal with.

O’Reilly, a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, in December 2021 as he opted not to resign his contract, and debuted for AEW weeks later.

His arrival in AEW saw O’Reilly reunite with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, members of NXT’s Undisputed Era, and briefly formed the Undisputed Elite with the Young Bucks.

Surgery

O’Reilly’s most recent match for AEW came in June of last year, where after winning a battle royal, lost to Jon Moxley in a AEW World Championship qualifying match for AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door.

In early September, O’Reilly posted an image to his Instagram story of himself laying in a hospital bed, and hinted that he had undergone neck fusion surgery.

Taking to Instagram this week, O’Reilly spoke about how it is a cliché, but he plans on this new year seeing a new him.

The 35-year-old wrestler added that he has been “dealing with a post-surgical issue” and promised to explain more later.

O’Reilly also spoke about living with diabetes and thanked those who have supported him change his approach to his condition and “hop off the blood sugar roller coaster.”

Return

In an interview with Beyond Type 1 last October, O’Reilly said that this was his first “significant injury” throughout his 17-year wrestling career.

O’Reilly said that he will be using the time to evaluate himself so that he can come back better than ever, and be an overall better athlete.

Neither O’Reilly nor AEW have disclosed when fans can expect him back, but those who have dealt with neck-fusion surgery in the past have missed anywhere from nine months to a year of in-ring time.

O’Reilly’s Undisputed Era ally Bobby Fish left AEW last year and has since joined with Impact Wrestling.