AEW Star Kyle O’Reilly Recovering From Neck Fusion Surgery

Another AEW star will be out of action for significant time due to injury.

On Thursday, Kyle O’Reilly posted photos on Instagram indicating he’s undergone neck fusion surgery. In this first photo below, he’s in a hospital bed. Another photo he posted was an advertisement for the Ford Fusion car, with the name Ford replaced by the word, “neck.”

At this stage, we can safely say he will be out of action at least until the end of the year.

Kyle O’Reilly last competed for AEW on the June 8th edition of AEW Dynamite. He won a Casino Battle Royal to earn a shot at Jon Moxley later in the evening. Moxley won that match and went on to compete for the Interim AEW World title at Forbidden Door.

O’Reilly’s last televised appearance took place on the August 3rd edition of Dynamite, when he, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole turned on the Young Bucks.

Back in July, O’Reilly said he’s been dealing with a nagging injury for the past five years. During an interview with This is VANCOLOUR, he said:

“This October, I’ll be wrestling for 17 years now. It’s a lot of bumps, a lot of wear and tear on your body. Fortunately, nothing serious has really happened to me. I’ve been hurt a lot, I’ve been injured, but I’ve always grinded through, made the date, showed up and performed as well as I can in the ring despite whatever I was nursing. Sometimes, the medical staff needs to save us from ourselves.

“As wrestlers, we’ll go until the wheels fall off. ‘My shoulder is hurt? Okay, I won’t do any moves where I land on my shoulder.’ We’re crazy like that.

“This is something I’ve been dealing with, it’s a nagging thing that I’ve been dealing with, specifically, pretty bad for the last five years. In the last few weeks of wrestling on AEW, I’ve been really banged up and didn’t know the extent of it until now.” – Kyle O’Reilly, July 2022

SEScoops wishes Kyle O’Reilly a full and speedy recovery.